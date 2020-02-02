Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.94 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.47 and a twelve month high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

