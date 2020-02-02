Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. 456,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

