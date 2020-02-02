Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 218,928 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 218,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.61.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last three months.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,410,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,328,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.