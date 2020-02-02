Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,359 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:PEI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,068. The stock has a market cap of $305.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.