Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 167,231 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,231 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,794,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,833,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,295,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 in the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

