$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,764,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,552 shares of company stock valued at $513,587. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

