-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:KOD traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 301,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,924. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit