-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:KOD traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 301,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,924. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

