51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives $75.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

JOBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC raised its position in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 51job by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in 51job by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in 51job by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,307. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

