5,291 Shares in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

