5,998 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.32. 3,867,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,907. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $211.60 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,131 shares of company stock worth $125,952,372 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

