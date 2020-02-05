ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 7.8%

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.35, approximately 546,037 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 956,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

