Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 5.1%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 2,674,215 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,264,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 794.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

