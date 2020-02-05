Analysts Anticipate Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) to announce ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences’ earnings. Emmaus Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emmaus Life Sciences.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMMA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

