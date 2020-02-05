Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $17.63

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $349,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 51,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,270. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

