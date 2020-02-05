Ankr Trading Up 27.9% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX and Bithumb. Ankr has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $2.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.85 or 0.05950817 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129013 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010483 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, ABCC, IDEX, Bitinka, Hotbit, BitMax, Coinsuper, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Coinall, KuCoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

