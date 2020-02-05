Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 426,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

