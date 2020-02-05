Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ASH stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 426,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,192. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
