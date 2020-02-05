BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BG Staffing has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGSF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

