BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 2.3%

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421 ($5.54) and last traded at GBX 421 ($5.54), approximately 34,074 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.54 ($5.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 389.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.00 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96.

About BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

