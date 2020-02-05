Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BKK)

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
BKK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 14,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.
Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.