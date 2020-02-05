Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BKK)

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BKK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 14,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.