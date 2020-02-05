BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BSE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

In other BlackRock New York Insured Municipal news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

