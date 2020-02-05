BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
BCX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 228,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,959. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.
About BlackRock Resources and Commodities
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.