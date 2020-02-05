BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BCX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 228,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,959. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.