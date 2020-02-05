Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.70 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.

Shares of BOOT traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 4,505,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.