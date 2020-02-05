Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.70 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.81-1.83 EPS.
Shares of BOOT traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 4,505,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $48.11.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
