Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 288,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

