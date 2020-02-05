Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 5.3%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.54, approximately 857,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 893,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
