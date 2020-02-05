Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 5.3%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.54, approximately 857,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 893,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

