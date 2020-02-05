Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 on Wednesday, reaching $317.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.