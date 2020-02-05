Brokerages Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Price Target at €81.61

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.61 ($94.90).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock traded up €1.88 ($2.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €77.28 ($89.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,661 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.73. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.