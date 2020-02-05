Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 82,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

