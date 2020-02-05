CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0016 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $32,978.00 and $6,599.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004892 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000317 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000708 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,035,118 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

