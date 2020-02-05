Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 315,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $241.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

