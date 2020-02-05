CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 200,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,735. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. CIELO S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Get CIELO S A/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CIELO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIELO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIELO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.