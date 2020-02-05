Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $9.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

