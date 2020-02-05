Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 379,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 190,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. 13,069,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838,938. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

