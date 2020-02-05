Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43, 759,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 407,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Civeo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 730,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

