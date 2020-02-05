Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43, 759,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 407,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.
About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
