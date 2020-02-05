Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Shares Down 60%

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL)’s share price was down 60% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.23), approximately 129,735 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

About Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

