Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMLEF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

