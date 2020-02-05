Consensus Market Cap Achieves $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045077 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00093698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,697.95 or 1.00647142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

