Dai Hits Market Cap of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, YoBit, OasisDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

