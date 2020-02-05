Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $142,496.00 and approximately $25,505.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.03042155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00198878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00130877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

