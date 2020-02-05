Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,230.33.

Get Diagnos alerts:

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diagnos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diagnos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.