Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $77.40, 2,856,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,150,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.