Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Trading Up 0.2%

Dimeco Inc (OTCMKTS:DIMC)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Dimeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIMC)

Dimeco, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts.

