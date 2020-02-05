Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $9.87

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.87. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 1,118,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $887,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

