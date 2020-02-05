DMG Mori (ETR:GIL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.85 ($49.83) and last traded at €42.80 ($49.77), 5,523 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.55 ($49.48).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.50 and its 200-day moving average is €42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

DMG Mori Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

