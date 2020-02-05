Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Up 29.8%

Dxi Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s stock price shot up 29.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 6,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 17,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Dxi Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

