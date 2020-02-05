EBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $771,085.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $771,085.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

