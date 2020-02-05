Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.67. Eros International shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5,007,949 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.
Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter.
About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)
Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.