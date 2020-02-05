Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.67. Eros International shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 5,007,949 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EROS. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Eros International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,738,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,338,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eros International during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eros International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

