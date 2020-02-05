ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESE traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. 539,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,107. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

