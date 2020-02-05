Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $404,104.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.02131030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133950 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,710,764 coins and its circulating supply is 167,681,351 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

