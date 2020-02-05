Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,419. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

