Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading 50% Higher

Galantas Gold Corp (CVE:GAL)’s stock price traded up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 20,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 60,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

